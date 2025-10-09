Families of Israeli hostages, mired in anguish, erupt into joy as freedom nears for the captives

TEL AVIV, Israel — For the past two years, it’s been Israel’s ground zero of anguish, uncertainty, torment and despair. But early on Thursday, the central Tel Aviv area known as Hostages Square was a burst of unfettered jubilation.
A Champagne bottle was popped open to cheers from the crowd. Sweets were doled out. Tears of joy mixed with laughter and long embraces as the news sunk in: The struggle to free Israeli captives held in Gaza appears to finally be coming to a close.
‘’Matan is coming home!’’ yelled Einav Zangauker, arguably the most prominent face of the campaign to free the hostages, referring to her captive son. Her arms raised to the sky, she shouted out ‘’Thank you!’’ as a crowd of supporters, families of hostages, and former hostages freed earlier in the war filled the square.
‘’I want to smell his smell,’’ she told reporters of her son. “If I have one dream, it is seeing Matan sleep in his own bed.’’
After their loved ones were kidnapped in Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attack that sparked the war, the families of hostages have been thrust into a thankless battle for their freedom. They’ve traveled the world meeting leaders, squared off against Israeli politicians skeptical of their intentions, pled tirelessly for the release of their relatives from a nightmare that would not end.
Until Thursday.
After U.S. President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Hamas had struck a deal that is meant to free the remaining hostages, the tension in the square began to lift. Israel says that of the 250 initially taken captive, 20 of the hostages that remain in Gaza are alive and 28 are dead.
The clock flashing the number of days, minutes and seconds since the harrowing October morning that upended their lives — a fixture in the square — still beamed down onto the families and their supporters. But rather than dragging on to what felt like eternity, the ticking seconds now pushed closer to the hostages’ impending release.