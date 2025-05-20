Families mourn and call for probe after Malian soldiers accused of massacre

BAMAKO, Mali — Military personnel in Mali carried out ''apparent summary executions'' of at least 22 people in the conflict-hit central region of the country, advocacy group Human Rights Watch said Tuesday.
At least three families and two local leaders recounted to The Associated Press how Malian soldiers seized more than 20 men from a market in the village of Diafarabé in the central Mopti region. The men's bodies were later found in two mass graves.
Diafarabé, whose inhabitants mostly belong to the Fulani ethnic group, is in an area where JNIM, an Al Qaida-linked extremist organization, is active and regularly targets the Malian army with attacks.
Such extrajudicial killings are becoming increasingly common under Mali's military junta, including late last year when Human Rights Watch accused the army and Russia's Wagner Group of killing dozens of civilians and setting fire to at least 100 houses during military operations.
In a new report on Tuesday, HRW called for an independent investigation into the killings, saying the probe being led by the military ''raises grave concerns that the inquiry will not be independent or impartial.''
Locals previously told the AP the Malian army arrested the victims of the latest killings at the market in Diafarabé, but one escaped from custody and, upon return, raised the alarm that others had been executed.
In interviews with AP this week, villagers recounted seeing decomposing bodies in the graves.
"The villagers of Diafarabé went to the location ... and they discovered two mass graves,'' said Diowro Diallo, president of the local Fulani association Dental Wuwardé.