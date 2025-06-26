Families and businesses are concerned about the effect of tariffs on youth sports

CHICAGO — Youth sports are a big part of Karli Casamento's life. Her son, Jax, 15, golfs and plays on three baseball teams. Her youngest son, Colt, 6, plays baseball and basketball.
The costs, especially for Jax, add up in a hurry. That's why Casamento, 48, and her husband, Michael, 46, are watching closely for the ramifications of tariffs on their rising youth sports budget.
''All of their equipment I'm sure comes from China,'' said Karli Casamento, a second-grade teacher in suburban Philadelphia. ''As they get bigger, they need new equipment. So that is definitely a concern.''
For families like the Casamentos and businesses in the marketplace, there is continued uncertainty surrounding the possible effects of President Donald Trump's tariffs — the 10% baseline tariffs, along with a 30% rate on Chinese goods — on youth sports.
Nike, Adidas, Under Armour and Puma were among 76 companies that signed an April 29 letter to Trump asking for a footwear exemption from reciprocal tariffs. The Footwear Distributors & Retailers of America letter warned tariffs would ''become a major impact at the cash register for every family.''
Amer Sports, the parent company of Wilson Sporting Goods and Louisville Slugger, downplayed the effect of tariffs when it announced its first-quarter earnings on May 20. But looking beyond this year, chief financial officer Andrew Page mentioned pricing as one way the company could offset higher import tariffs.
Dick's Sporting Goods reaffirmed its earnings guidance for 2025 when it provided its first-quarter update on May 28. CEO Lauren Hobart said Dick's had no plans to trim its product assortment in response to tariff costs, and that its guidance confirmation was based on its belief it can manage the situation.
''We are constantly assessing our pricing down to the item level, SKU level, and we do that based on consumer demand and the profitability of the business,'' Hobart said in response to a question on possible price increases. ''We have a very advanced pricing capability, much more advanced than we used to have, and much more enabled to make real time and quick decisions.''