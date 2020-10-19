Fall is here, but it already feels like winter. This blog post is coming a day earlier than scheduled due to the snowstorm that's in the forecast for tomorrow. If you haven't finished your fall maintenance list, get on it immediately. To help you remember everything you’re supposed to do as a Minnesota homeowner, we’ve compiled a comprehensive list of fall maintenance items.

We’re also including last year’s podcast on this topic, which you can find on our home inspection podcast page. For this podcast, Tessa and I discussed fall maintenance chores while Bill mostly complained about how much work it is to be a diligent homeowner.