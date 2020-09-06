Severe Storms With Large Hail And Heavy Rain Saturday Night

Large hail fell across southern Minnesota Saturday Night in associated with severe storms that popped across the region. The largest hail that was reported was 2" in diameter in both Spicer and Olivia. The largest hail in the metro was 1.75" in diameter reported near Excelsior. We also saw 1.5" diameter hail in Rosemount.

We also saw heavy rain from these storms across southern Minnesota into northern Iowa, with some gauges in southern Minnesota reporting over 2" of rain. Meanwhile, in northern Iowa near Lakota and Thompson, some gauges reported over 4" of rain.

Labor Day Forecast

For Labor Day Monday, we'll start off with a mix of sun and clouds in the Twin Cities with clouds increasing into the midday hours. That'll be ahead of showers moving in across southern Minnesota during the afternoon hours. Temperatures won't budge too much during the day with less than a 10F degree difference between morning lows (low 50s) and afternoon highs (around 60F).

Here's a look at that batch of rain moving in across southern Minnesota as we head throughout the day Monday, bringing a wet end to the unofficial end of summer. Loop runs from 7 AM to 7

As we look statewide, we'll start in the 40s across portions of northern and central Minnesota and 50s in southern Minnesota. A few 30s might be possible across far northern Minnesota and the Arrowhead.

The best chance of rain on Labor Day will be across southern Minnesota, but a few pop up showers can't be ruled out across portions of northern Minnesota. Otherwise, a mix of sun and clouds to mainly cloudy skies are expected. Highs will be in the 50s across much of the state but a few 60s are possible in southern Minnesota.

It will be a chilly Labor Day across the region, with highs at least 10-20F degrees below average across much of the state. The average high for September 7th in the Twin Cities is 75F.

Breezy winds will continue Labor Day as well, mainly during the morning hours across the state with winds out of the northwest. The strongest will be along the North Shore.

You can see the strongest winds in the Twin Cities during those early morning hours, with wind gusts of 15-20 mph possible.

Cooler Air Sticks Around

A breath of fresh, cool Canadian air will continue to filter into Minnesota as we head into Tuesday which is expected to be the coolest day across the state for most areas. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s with a mix of sun and clouds to mainly cloudy skies. Showers will continue across southern Minnesota and could be isolated across northern Minnesota at times. If they get going early enough in the morning hours in northern Minnesota a few snowflakes might mix in.

Temperatures start to warm as we head toward Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the 60s across much of the state by Thursday. Showers will continue in south-central and southeastern Minnesota Wednesday, but it should be dry across much of the rest of the state.

We will be watching cold mornings across the region as well, with frost concerns expected across northern Minnesota at least Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

As we look at just the Twin Cities, highs Tuesday and Wednesday will be around 20F degrees below average. We do see temperatures warm toward the end of the week, with a high of 67F expected Friday.

Models keep highs in the 60s and 70s through the middle of September and into the weekend of the 19th-20th. Fall seems like it has arrived across the region - and is sticking around. At least we aren't receiving accumulating snow like the Rockies are.

And odds still show below-average temperatures through the middle of the month across the central United States, including here in Minnesota. The average high for September 19th is 70F.

Rain Through Wednesday Morning

Through Wednesday morning an additional 1-2"+ of rain could fall across portions of southern Minnesota, mainly south of the Twin Cities. If you go north of St. Cloud, you might not see any additional rain through at least the middle of the week.

More Symptoms of "Weather Weirding"

By Paul Douglas

Weather weirding is real. Uneven warming and "arctic amplification" is already impacting the shape and speed of jet stream steering winds high overhead. The result: stronger, slower hurricanes in late summer, a winter warming trend, interrupted by spasms of bitter air (the "Polar Vortex") and supersized fires and additional weeks above 110F out west (just ask a friend in Phoenix).

But nothing could prepare me for Denver. A Winter Storm Watch when the mercury is flirting with 100F? The Mile High City will go from kiln-like heat on Sunday to slushy snow and 30s by Tuesday. Amazing.

I hope you soaked up warm sunshine yesterday, because today will feel like early October. A dry start gives way to light rain from later today into Wednesday, with daytime temperatures stuck in the 50s. Lovely.

A temporarily stalled "cut off" low will push showery rain back into Minnesota Friday and Saturday, but by Sunday we should enjoy sunshine and 70s. We'll see a few more 80s. Summer is waning, but not over just yet.

Paul's Extended Twin Cities Forecast

MONDAY: Dry start. Light PM rain. Wake up 52. High 60. Chance of precipitation 70%. Wind NW 8-13 mph.

TUESDAY: Chilly with rain. Wake up 46. High 53. Chance of precipitation 90%. Wind N 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Periods of light rain, drizzle. Wake up 44. High 56. Chance of precipitation 70%. Wind NE 8-13 mph.

THURSDAY: Some sun, a nicer day. Wake up 45. High 63. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind S 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Weather pattern stuck: more rain. Wake up 48. High 60. Chance of precipitation 80%. Wind SE 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Unsettled with more showers. Wake up 53. High 65. Chance of precipitation 70%. Wind NW 8-13 mph.

SUNDAY: September faith restored. Mild sun. Wake up 52. High 72. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind SW 5-10 mph.

This Day in Weather History

September 7th

1990: Strong winds and hail up to 2 inches was reported in Swift, Douglas, Stevens, Kandiyohi, Meeker, Stearns, and Waseca Counties.

1986: A touch of winter is felt in northern MN, with lows of 20 degrees at Embarrass and 30 at Duluth.

1922: The fifth consecutive day of 90 degrees or above occurs in the Minneapolis area.

Average Temperatures & Precipitation for Minneapolis

September 7th

Average High: 75F (Record: 98F set in 1976)

Average Low: 56F (Record: 40F set in 1956)

Average Precipitation: 0.10" (Record: 2.16" set in 1964)

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

September 7th

Sunrise: 6:42 AM

Sunset: 7:37 PM

*Length Of Day: 12 hours, 54 minutes and 59 seconds

*Daylight LOST Since Yesterday: ~3 minutes and 3 seconds

*When Do We Drop Below 12.5 Hours Of Daylight? September 16th (12 hours, 27 minutes, and 14 seconds)

*When Is The Sunrise At/After 7 AM?: September 22nd (7:00 AM)

*When Is The Sunset At/Before 7:30 PM?: September 11th (7:30 PM)

National Weather Forecast

For Labor Day Monday, we're watching a cold front sinking southward across the central United States to the Great Lakes. This will bring showers and storms with it along with cooler air. Meanwhile, snow and a mix of rain and snow will be moving southward across portions of the northern and central Rockies and in areas of the Northern Plains.

You can really see that cooler air sinking in across the central United States Tuesday, with highs only in the 30s with snow in Denver. That high in Denver Tuesday will be over 40F degrees below average!

Through Tuesday evening, some of the heaviest rain will be across portions of the upper Midwest where at least 1-3" of rain could fall. Meanwhile, we'll be tracking snow out in the northern and central Rockies - more on that below.

Record Heat Out West For Labor Day

Excessive Heat Warnings continue across the western United States as we head into Monday with numerous record highs expected stretching from California to the Texas Panhandle.

_______________________________________________

Rockies September Snow

Winter is already making an appearance out west this week with over a foot of possible in portions of the Rockies. Winter Storm Watches have been issued for areas like Cheyenne and Denver Monday Night into Tuesday.

The heaviest snow will fall in the mountains where over a foot are possible, but we could see snowfall tallies of up to a half a foot in areas like Cheyenne and Denver.

Typhoon Haishen

We're also tracking Typhoon Haishen, which will be the third typhoon in a two week period to impact South Korea as we head toward Monday local time. The good news is it has been weakening after being a Super Typhoon just a few days ago, but strong winds and heavy rain will be expected across the Korean Peninsula.

Atlantic Tropical Update

Out in the tropics, we should see two storms form as we head into the week out in the central and eastern Atlantic. Here's the latest as of Sunday afternoon from the National Hurricane Center:

Creek Fire reaches Mammoth Pool Reservoir; military helicopters rescue over 150 people

More from Wildfire Today: "The Creek Fire that started at about 6 p.m. September 5 near Big Creek in the Sierra Mountains northeast of Fresno, California grew explosively to 36,000 acres in about 22 hours.The fire raced 10 miles north across the Sierra National Forest reaching Mammoth Pool Reservoir making roads impassible and trapping hundreds of people at the Boat Launch who had been enjoying the Labor Day weekend. By 1 a.m. , ABC7 reported, military Blackhawk helicopters had evacuated at least 163 people and flown them to the National Guard Base at the Fresno Airport. From there ambulances took 20, some with critical burn injuries, to hospitals. Others were transported to the Fresno Convention Center. The rescue operation continued into the night."

Fire, smoke, heat, drought — how climate change could spoil your next glass of California Cabernet

More from the LA Times: "A couple of years ago my wife and I visited the Bonny Doon Vineyard near Santa Cruz to sample the offerings of winemaking savant Randall Grahm. While we were there, Grahm told us something I haven’t been able to forget. It wasn’t nearly as foggy along Monterey Bay as it used to be, he said, and that was worrisome for winemakers. With each dose of aberrant weather California has had since then, I found myself wondering how California’s wineries were faring and whether the noble grape was becoming a marker — along with sea level rise and deadly wildfires — of an overcooked planet. A few weeks ago I called Grahm to continue the conversation."

Mastodons did a lot of traveling during large-scale shifts in weather patterns

More from the Washington Post: "In an age of massive mammals, mastodons were among the largest. At up to 10 feet tall, they towered over other creatures. But their size didn’t keep them from traveling immense distances for food. Quite the opposite: Research suggests the distant elephant ancestors migrated over thousands of miles in North America, driven by dramatic climate change. In an article published in Nature Communications, an international team of researchers describes its research into the movements of the American mastodon during the Pleistocene era, which began about 2.6 million years ago and was characterized by rapid climate change."

- D.J. Kayser