Fall 2024′s top 10 classical Twin Cities concerts include the Vienna Boys Choir and David Leisner

Cellist/vocalist Selaocoe makes some mesmerizing music, as he’ll likely demonstrate when he and the SPCO travel from the 18th century to the 21st, premiering a new work of his own along the way. (7 p.m. Oct. 18 and 19, 2 p.m. Oct. 20, Ordway Concert Hall, 345 Washington St., St. Paul, $13-$61, 651-291-1144 or thespco.org)