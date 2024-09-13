Fall 2024′s top 10 classical Twin Cities concerts include the Vienna Boys Choir and David Leisner

Yunchan Lim and the Minnesota Orchestra
South Korean pianist Lim has found stardom at the tender age of 20 after winning America’s foremost piano competition, the Van Cliburn, clinching it with a breathtaking Sergei Rachmaninoff piano concerto. He’ll perform another to launch the orchestra’s season. (8 p.m. Sept. 20, 7 p.m. Sept. 21, Orchestra Hall, 1111 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $56-$131, 612-371-5656 or minnesotaorchestra.org)
Leila Josefowicz and the Minnesota Orchestra
A fine fortnight for soloists continues as a MacArthur “genius” of the violin performs Thomas Adès’ “Concentric Paths” Violin Concerto on a program that also features music director Thomas Søndergård conducting music of Maurice Ravel. (11 a.m. Sept. 26, 8 p.m. Sept. 27, 2 p.m. Sept. 28, Orchestra Hall, $25-$106, 612-371-5656 or minnesotaorchestra.org)
Abel Selaocoe and the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra
Cellist/vocalist Selaocoe makes some mesmerizing music, as he’ll likely demonstrate when he and the SPCO travel from the 18th century to the 21st, premiering a new work of his own along the way. (7 p.m. Oct. 18 and 19, 2 p.m. Oct. 20, Ordway Concert Hall, 345 Washington St., St. Paul, $13-$61, 651-291-1144 or thespco.org)
Caroline Shaw and Sō Percussion
Winner of a Pulitzer Prize and a Grammy, composer Shaw thrives on collaboration. She’s created two albums full of songs with Brooklyn-based quartet Sō Percussion, and they’ll perform some of them together. (7:30 p.m. Oct. 19, McGuire Theater, Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Mpls., $25-$45, 612-375-7600 or walkerart.org)
David Leisner
This classical guitarist is among America’s masters of his instrument, not only a virtuoso interpreter of several centuries’ worth of compositions — including several written for him by celebrated contemporary composers — but a composer in his own right. He performs a Minnesota Guitar Society recital. (7:30 p.m. Oct. 19, Sundin Music Hall, 1531 Hewitt Av., St. Paul, $10-$25, mnguitar.org)
VocalEssence’s ‘Kristina’
ABBA meets “The Emigrants” as the local choral organization presents a concert version of a musical about a family’s journey from Sweden to America, composed by the two principal songwriters for Swedish pop group ABBA, Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus. (4 p.m. Oct. 26, Benson Great Hall, 3900 Bethel Drive, Arden Hills, $25-$45, vocalessence.org)
Minnesota Opera’s ‘Romeo and Juliet’
Charles Gounod’s operatic take on Shakespeare’s tale of lovers from rival families boasts leads making waves at opera houses on both sides of the Atlantic, Evan LeRoy Johnson and Jasmine Habersham. (7:30 p.m. Nov. 2, 7 and 9; 2 p.m. Nov. 10, Ordway Music Theater, 345 Washington St., St. Paul, $32-$205, 612-333-6669 or mnopera.org)
Vienna Boys Choir
Five centuries old? But you look so young. Yes, the world’s most famous group of singers ages 9 to 14 will bring its pristine vocal artistry to town. (4 p.m. Nov. 10, Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 4100 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls., free, bethlehemmusicseries.org)
Leonidas Kavakos
In discussions of the world’s greatest living violinists, throw Kavakos into the conversation. This marvelously expressive player will take the stage alone for two different programs of solo violin sonatas and partitas by J.S. Bach. (2 p.m. Nov. 12, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 13, Ordway Concert Hall, $28-$75, 651-292-3268 or schubert.org)
Mozart’s ‘Requiem’
In one of his largest-scale undertakings since becoming the Minnesota Orchestra’s music director, Thomas Søndergård will lead the orchestra, the Minnesota Chorale and four outstanding soloists in Mozart’s unfinished masterpiece. (8 p.m. Nov. 22, 7 p.m. Nov. 23, Orchestra Hall, $49-$116, 612-371-5656 or minnesotaorchestra.org)
