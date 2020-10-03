FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons will be without kicker Younghoe Koo and safeties Ricardo Allen and Keanu Neal for Monday night's game against the Green Bay Packers.

Coach Dan Quinn ruled all three players out on Saturday. Koo injured his right groin during warmups for last week's loss to the Bears. Neal has not been able to practice this week because of an ailing hamstring, while Allen will miss his second straight game with an elbow injury.

Defensive end Takk McKinley (groin) was able to do some running Friday and will be a game-time decision, according to Quinn.

The Falcons (0-3) added kicker Elliott Fry to the practice squad this week. He will make his NFL debut in place of Koo, who wasn't able to handle kickoffs and missed a field goal and an extra point in the 30-26 loss to Chicago.

Receiver Julio Jones, who was among six starters unable to play last weekend, has taken limited reps in practice this week while nursing a hamstring injury. Jones conceded that he's not at 100 percent but sounded as though he expects to play at Green Bay,