GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Atlanta Falcons have promoted cornerback Delrick Abrams Jr. from the practice squad as a replacement for first-round pick A.J. Terrell, who remains on the COVID-19 reserve list.
The Falcons also have brought up safety Jamal Carter and kicker Elliott Fry as practice squad additions for Monday night's game against the Green Bay Packers.
Terrell, the No. 16 overall pick out of Clemson, was missing his second straight game after testing positive. Abrams, an undrafted rookie, played his first game last week for the injury-plagued Falcons, who also ruled out four other starters.
Fry was making his NFL debut in place of Younghoe Koo, who is sidelined with a groin injury.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
LEADING OFF: García youngest Yankees postseason starter
A look at what's happening around the majors today:___KID'S GAMEPrized rookie Deivi García is set to become the youngest Yankees pitcher to make a postseason…
Loons
Gameday preview: Minnesota United FC at Nashville SC
Expansion Nashville has lost once at home.
Loons
Minnesota United starter Jan Gregus will miss time while playing for Slovakia national team
The Loons also will be without defender Chase Gasper for a rare Tuesday game at Nashville.
Lynx
Ageless Sue Bird has Storm one win away from 4th title
Sue Bird is playing some of her best basketball during this year's WNBA playoffs as she nears a milestone birthday, joining the likes of Tom…
High Schools
Prep athletes of the week: Speedy Brynley Theis carries Waconia soccer on six-game streak
She has six hat tricks during the winning streak for the Wildcats.