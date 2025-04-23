Falcons GM Fontenot says he was not surprised QB Kirk Cousins reported for offseason program

ATLANTA — The status of quarterback Kirk Cousins remains a backdrop to the Atlanta Falcons' plans for the NFL draft after he surprised some observers by reporting for the first day of the team's voluntary offseason program.
Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot said Wednesday he was not surprised Cousins was present for Tuesday's first day of the offseason program.
''I wouldn't say a surprise,'' Fontenot said. ''This is a voluntary thing. Whether a player comes or doesn't come we have a lot of good professionals who we know are going to take care of their bodies, including Kirk.''
Fontenot has said the team is comfortable in having Cousins, 36, remain with the team as the backup to starter Michael Penix Jr., the team's 2024 first-round pick. Coach Raheem Morris said the team is open to listening to trade offers.
At the NFL meetings in Palm Beach, Florida, this month, Morris said the Falcons ''still feel very strongly about Kirk being our backup quarterback.''
Morris also acknowledged Cousins would like an opportunity to start, even if for another team.
''We won't hold him back if opportunity presents itself,'' Morris said. "He's made it clear he'd like to be a starter.''
There has been speculation the Falcons could cut Cousins, who signed a four-year, $180 million contract last March that included $100 million guaranteed. Cousins led the Falcons to a 6-3 start last season but lost his job after struggling with interceptions.