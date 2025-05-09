Faith, power and missionary work: some highlights from Pope Leo XIV's first homily

VATICAN CITY — Pope Leo XIV touched on faith, power and corruption in the homily of the first Mass he celebrated after being elected pontiff.
Here are some highlights.
His first words in English as a pope
The first North American pope in history used Italian and Spanish in his blessing to the crowd on Thursday from the central balcony of St. Peter's Basilica.
But at the start of his first Mass on Friday morning, he turned briefly to his native English to address the cardinals who elected him as the leader of the Catholic Church the day before. He began by quoting the responsorial psalm about praising the Lord for his wondrous works.
''I invite you to recognize the marvels that the Lord has done, the blessings that the Lord continues to pour out upon all of us," Leo told them. ''Through the ministry of Peter, you have called me to carry that cross and to be blessed with that mission.''
On faith and missionary work
As Cardinal Robert Provost, the new pope did years of missionary work in Peru and he addressed the significance of missionary work in his homily.