A blaze in Minneapolis on Wednesday destroyed mosque property and caused thousands in damages, prompting faith leaders to call for any information on the cause, including whether it was a crime of hate or bias.

Members of Mercy Mosque, 2647 Bloomington Ave. S., reported the fire in one of the center's garages, which occurred at noon on Nov. 1. Firefighters responded and doused the flames, but officials with the Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations say the blaze destroyed three garages and burned nearby residential property.

Damages are estimated at more than $100,000. Investigators are working to determine what caused the fire, according to Minneapolis police, and the Minneapolis Fire Department did not respond to requests for comment. CAIR-MN asks that community members who have witnessed "any unusual activities around the mosque at the time of the fire to come forward and contact the Minneapolis Police Department immediately."

This marks the second potential arson at Mercy Mosque this year, as another fire in the building's hallway this April led to the evacuation of around 50 day-care children and 50 worshipers. It was the second mosque fire in two days.

Authorities charged 36-year-old Jackie Rahm Little in those fires and arrested him in Mankato days later. Little's motive for the fires is unclear, but court records suggest a history of untreated mental illness led to a record of violent behavior.

Weeks later St. Paul's Tawhid Islamic Center was set ablaze, scorching the walls and causing more than $250,000 in damages. That marked the sixth reported attack on Muslim houses of worship in Minnesota this year.

Police arrested and charged 42-year-old Said Murekezi in that fire. He told investigators what he did was fun, adding that he burned the building as a form of protest for Muslims and Americans who must sleep outside in the cold.

"In light of the previous attack and increasing community tensions, CAIR-Minnesota is also urging law enforcement to conduct a comprehensive investigation into this incident to determine if there is a possible bias-motive," a news release from CAIR-Minnesota read.

CAIR-Minnesota Executive Director Jaylani Hussein asked community members and Islamic institutions to review CAIR's safety booklet for advice, adding in a statement, "We stand united with the Mercy Mosque community and are dedicated to ensuring the safety and security of all community members."