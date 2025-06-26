Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon falls short in her attempt to break 4-minute mile

PARIS — Three-time Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon failed in her bid Thursday to become the first woman to run a mile in under four minutes.
Kipyegon, the Olympic 1,500-meter gold medalist from Kenya, ran in 4 minutes, 06.42 seconds — the fastest mile in history by a woman — at Stade Charléty in Paris.
Her time was better than her world record of 4:07.64 but won't be recognized by the international federation because the Nike-sponsored event dubbed " Breaking4: Faith Kipyegon vs. the 4-Minute Mile '' was unofficial. She was supported by pacemakers and equipped with Nike's latest innovations, from her aerodynamic track suit to her spikes.
''I gave everything today to try, it was not about running a tactical race'' Kipyegon said. ''It was the first trial. I've seen it's possible.
"And I think next time we will catch up with the light,'' she added, joking about the Wavelight, the pace-setting system using a series of LED lights on the inside of the track making it easier to follow whether an athlete is ahead, or falling behind.
The 31-year-old Kipyegon looked exhausted as she reached the finish and fell on her back as she was surrounded by photographers.
Her attempt took place on a balmy summer's evening with a temperature of 25 degrees Celsius (77 Fahrenheit) and limited wind, in front of an audience of a few thousand people.
She used a team of 13 elite pace setters made of 11 men and two women who were positioned in front and behind her to reduce drag.