PARIS — Faith Kipyegon of Kenya broke her own world record in the women's 1,500 meters at the Diamond League track and field meeting in Paris on Sunday.
Kipyegon finished in 3:49.04, surpassing her record of 3:49.11, which was set in Italy last year.
The 30-year-old Kipyegon is a two-time Olympic gold medalist in the 1,500, having won in Rio de Janeiro in 2016 and Tokyo in 2021, and a four-time World Champion.
Paris Olympics news: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games
