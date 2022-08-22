Faith at the fair

The State Fair is known for food and animal husbandry, but there's spiritual husbandry, too. Catholics received communion at the Family Fair Stage in Baldwin Park on Sunday, while Muslims prayed Friday evening outside the Dairy Building. Christian performers preached to worshipers young and old. A ministry handed out free Bibles amid the din of rides, games and food stalls.
Michele Sorvik, a radio personality with Praise Live radio station, showed her puppet Poppins to kids at the Crossroads Chapel at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds.
Jerry Holt, Star Tribune
Sixteen-year-old Fahma Ahmed, a Muslim, prayed in the evening outside the Dairy Building at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. Ahmed works as a cashier at the Dairy Building.
The Rev. Robert Fitzpatrick (retired) spoke during mass celebrated in Baldwin Park on the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. The mass was hosted by Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Roseville.
Mark Burgess held his 4 1⁄2-month-old great-niece Aurora DeBose as he attended a mass at Baldwin Park on the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. The mass was hosted by Corpus Christi Catholic Church of Roseville.
Carlee Reierson, left, and her mother, Carol Marz, were given a free Bible at the Crossroads Chapel on the Minnesota State Fairgrounds.
Crossroads Chapel volunteers John Colby, left, and Jerry Rosamond read biblical questions on a “spin the wheel” game to members of the Baldwin family.
Fahma Ahmed, a 16-year-old high school student, worked as a cashier Sunday in the Dairy Building at the Minnesota State Fair.
The Rev. Robert Fitzpatrick, right, and usher Teri Heyer distributed communion during a mass celebrated at Baldwin Park on the Minnesota State Fairgrounds.