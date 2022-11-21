Tap the bookmark to save this article.

FARMVILLE, Va. — Demetre Roberts and Grant Singleton scored 21 points each in Fairleigh Dickinson's 93-89 win over VMI on Sunday night to wrap up the JK54 Classic.

Roberts shot 5 for 15, making four 3-pointers, and going 7 of 8 from the free throw line for the Knights (3-3). Singleton was 8 of 15 shooting, also making four 3-pointers. Heru Bligen added 19 points.

Sean Conway finished with 20 points and seven rebounds for the Keydets (1-5). Asher Woods also scored 20 points and had five assists for VMI. Tyler Houser scored 15 points.

Fairleigh Dickinson's next game is Tuesday at Pittsburgh on the road. VMI hosts Regent on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.