FAIRFIELD, Conn. — Jahlil Jenkins had 19 points as Fairleigh Dickinson defeated Sacred Heart 82-69 on Thursday night.
John Square Jr. had 15 points for Fairleigh Dickinson (9-14, 8-9 Northeast Conference). Brandon Rush added 13 points. Elyjah Williams had 13 points.
Tyler Thomas had 22 points for the Pioneers (8-8, 8-7). Mike Sixsmith added 11 points. Aaron Clarke had 11 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
