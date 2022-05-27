MINNEAPOLIS — The $166,000 search for a new University of Minnesota-Duluth chancellor has come up empty.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported Thursday that University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel announced on Monday that none of the three finalists who were invited for interviews got the job. She didn't explain why.

The university began a national search for a new Duluth chancellor in November after Lendley Black announced his retirement after 12 years leading the campus. The university hired search firm Korn Ferry, paying the firm $166,000 to consult.

The three finalists were Corey King, vice chancellor for university inclusivity and student affairs at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay; Dale Whittaker, a senior program officer lead for the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and former president of the University of Central Florida; and Debra Larson, California State University-Chico's provost and vice president for academic affairs.

Gabel hopes to name an interim chancellor by the end of June. That person will lead the northern Minnesota campus for two years.