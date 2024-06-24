SEOUL, South Korea — Fire officials say they've discovered eight dead bodies from a burned factory near Seoul.
Fire official Kim Jin-young says the bodies were retrieved and being transferred to a hospital.
Yonhap news agency earlier reported that 20 dead bodies were discovered.
Kim earlier said rescue efforts were underway at the factory at Hwaseong, just south of Seoul.
Kim told a televised briefing then that 23 people were reported missing, including Chinese nationals.
South Korean media reported about 67 people were working at the factory before the fire occurred.
