FACT FOCUS: Trump claims the US subsidizes Canada. Experts say the numbers don't add up

The pair found that the numbers change drastically depending on how they are calculated. One estimate found that the U.S. shoulders about 97.6% of the North American defense burden while receiving about 64% of the benefits. Canada, meanwhile, contributes about 2% of the burden while enjoying about 36% of the benefits. But leaving out the variable of Canada's vast exposed border means that the U.S. shoulders the same burden while enjoying 91% of the benefits. In this instance, Canada enjoys just 9% of the benefits.