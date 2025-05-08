FACT FOCUS: Trump claims the US subsidizes Canada. Experts say the numbers don't add up

Newly-elected Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney visited the White House on Tuesday in search of common ground during an ongoing trade war that has shattered decades of trust between the his country and the U.S. Although the conversation was civil, President Donald Trump repeated erroneous rhetoric about how the U.S. provides Canada with billions of dollars in subsidies.
''It's hard to justify subsidizing Canada to the tune of maybe $200 billion a year,'' he said. ''We protect Canada militarily, and we always will. We not going to, you know, that's not a money thing. But we always will. But, you know, it's not fair. But why are we subsidizing Canada $200 billion a year or whatever the number might be? It's a very substantial number.''
Here's a closer look at the facts.
CLAIM: The U.S. subsidizes Canada with subsidies of about $200 billion per year.
THE FACTS: This is false. According to the White House, the number is based on the U.S. trade deficit with Canada and higher military spending by the U.S., including expenditures associated with the North American Aerospace Defense Command, or NORAD. An exact total is difficult to discern because there is no publicly available data on NORAD spending. But even the most generous estimates do not put the total costs anywhere close to what Trump claims.
A trade deficit occurs when the cost of a country's imports are higher than its exports. Using seasonally adjusted data, the U.S. deficit with Canada for both goods and services was $35.661 billion in 2024. It was higher for just goods, ranging from $63.336 billion to $70.603 billion.
The White House put the goods and services deficit with Canada at $53.5 billion. This is closer to the figure from 2022 — $57.565 billion.
Either way, economists agree that describing a trade deficit as a subsidy is wrong.