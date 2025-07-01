FACT FOCUS: Trump's 'Big Beautiful Bill' does not let him delay or cancel elections

Social media users are falsely claiming that President Donald Trump's sprawling tax bill, which passed the Senate Tuesday after a turbulent overnight session, will give Trump undue influence over U.S. elections.
''The reason the GOP isn't concerned about the midterms and why they are pushing this bill is because it gives Trump power to cancel elections,'' reads one X post. ''If this bill passes — it's the end of the country. Democracy is over.''
The bill contains no such provision. Here's a closer look at the facts.
CLAIM: President Donald Trump's tax bill will allow him to delay or cancel elections.
THE FACTS: That's false. There is nothing in the legislation that would allow Trump, or any future president, to stop an election from going forward. According to legal experts, a constitutional amendment would have to pass for anyone to have the ability to cancel a federal election. The timing of elections for federal offices is stipulated in federal law and it is highly unlikely that Congress would pass a bill allowing the president to change that timing, experts said.
''Although President Trump might like to cancel or postpone an upcoming election if he thought his party was going to fare poorly, the One Big Beautiful Bill does not actually grant him that power,'' said Barry Burden, director of the University of Wisconsin-Madison's Elections Research Center and a political science professor.
White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson called the false claims ''obviously fake news.''
Burden and other experts agree that these allegations may stem from a misunderstanding of a section of the bill on judicial enforcement that was included in the version passed by the House. That section was removed from the bill after Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough ruled that it violates the so-called Byrd Rule, which essentially bars policy matters in budget reconciliation bills.