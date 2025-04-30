FACT FOCUS: Trump touts his accomplishments at 100 days but at times falls short on the facts

In a visit Tuesday to Warren, Michigan, President Donald Trump celebrated his first 100 days back in office by touting his accomplishments, while embellishing some and misrepresenting others.
The speech of about 90 minutes was reminiscent of a campaign rally and covered much of the same ground as he lobbed insults at the previous administration and detractors.
In highlighting his accomplishments, he made a number of false and misleading statements on topics such as the state of the economy and the price of eggs.
Here's a look at the facts.
Trump exaggerates drop in gas prices
TRUMP: ''Gasoline was almost $4 not so long ago. And now, Mike, we just hit $1.98 in a lot of states. Think of it."
THE FACTS: As of Tuesday, no state had an average gas price of $1.98. Mississippi had the lowest price, at $2.67 per gallon of regular gas. Trump previously made this claim about the level of gas prices on April 16, but they had not fallen as low as $1.98 that day either — or any day in the last two weeks. Mississippi and Tennessee were tied for the lowest average price on April 16, at $2.707 per gallon of regular gas.
National average prices rose under former President Joe Biden to a high of $5.01 in June 2022 before falling to $3.09 in December of that year. Prices rose again to a high of $3.88 in September 2023, but were down to $3.139 in December 2024. They were at $3.13 nationally as of Tuesday. The last time prices surpassed $4 was in August 2022.