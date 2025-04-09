FACT FOCUS: Trump misrepresents facts about coal as he signs executive orders to boost its use

President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed four executive orders designed to boost the U.S. coal industry, outlining steps to protect coal-fired power plants and expedite leases for coal mining on U.S. land. But in touting the benefits of coal, he misrepresented several aspects of its safety and use.
Here's a look at the facts.
CLAIM: ''I call it beautiful, clean coal. I told my people, never use the word coal unless you put beautiful, clean before it.''
THE FACTS: The production of coal is cleaner now than it has been historically, but that doesn't mean it's clean.
Planet-warming carbon dioxide emissions from the coal industry have decreased over the past 30 years, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Energy lobbyist Scott Segal said that ''the relative statement that coal-fired electricity is cleaner than ever before is true, particularly when emissions are measured per unit of electricity produced.''
And yet, coal production worldwide still needs to be reduced sharply to address climate change, according to United Nations-backed research.
Along with carbon dioxide, burning coal emits sulfur dioxide and nitrogen oxides that contribute to acid rain, smog and respiratory illnesses, according to the EIA.
Over the past 15 years, the U.S. has seen a major shift from coal to natural gas for electricity use, a key reason U.S. carbon emissions have declined over that period.