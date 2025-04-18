FACT FOCUS: Trump exaggerates revenue from tariffs

President Donald Trump makes no secret of his love of tariffs. He heralds them as a way of bringing in revenue, striking back at countries he sees as taking advantage of the U.S. in trade, and as a cudgel to push countries to do what he wants. Even Canada and Mexico have been handed heavy taxes.
On April 2, Trump announced far-reaching new tariffs on nearly all trading partners, only to roll most of them back on April 9 after the stock market tanked.
Still, he claims that tariffs, a tax on imported goods, are bringing in billions of dollars a day. On April 8, speaking at the National Republican Congressional Committee Dinner, he said, ''We're making a fortune with tariffs. $2 billion a day. Do you believe it? I was told $2 billion a day.''
Here's a look at the facts.
CLAIM: The U.S. is earning $2 billion per day from tariffs.
THE FACTS: That's false. Trump began raising tariffs in February. That month, about $7.247 billion in customs duties were collected, or $258.82 million per day. In March, the most recent monthly figure available, a total of about $8.168 billion in customs duties was collected, or approximately $263.48 million per day. A customs duty is a type of tariff.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in an April 8 statement that as a result of 13 tariff-related presidential actions taken by Trump, it was collecting each day ''over $200 million in additional associated revenue.'' The agency is responsible for collecting tariffs.