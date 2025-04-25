FACT FOCUS: Trump credited with rising military recruitment. Growth started before his reelection

Military enlistment was 12.5% higher in fiscal year 2024, which ran from Oct. 1, 2023 to Sept. 30, 2024, than in fiscal year 2023. There were 225,000 new recruits in the former and 200,000 in the latter, said Katie Helland, who oversees recruitment policies and programs as the Defense Department's director of Military Accession Policy, at a media roundtable in October. Those totals include both active and reserve troops in all five military branches, as well as about 4,800 Navy recruits from fiscal year 2024 who signed contracts, but could not be shipped out due to basic training limitations.