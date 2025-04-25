FACT FOCUS: Trump credited with rising military recruitment. Growth started before his reelection

U.S. military recruitment has made a comeback following a downturn caused primarily by the COVID-19 pandemic, low unemployment and stiff competition from the private sector.
Posts circulating widely on social media give President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth credit for this increase, a claim that has been pushed by the president and others in his administration.
But Defense Department data shows the uptick began well before Trump's reelection in November and experts point to actions taken by the military during the Biden administration as key reasons for the increase.
Here's a look at the facts.
CLAIM: President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth are causing military recruitment numbers to skyrocket.
THE FACTS: This is an overstatement and is missing context. Recruitment numbers for all military branches have been on the rise for the last few years, according to Defense Department data. Experts cite factors such as improving recruitment strategies, increased bonuses and new prep courses that predated the 2024 presidential election as factors in the change, although they acknowledge Trump's election could have also played a role.
''There may be some American teenagers or their parents, more likely, who were more comfortable joining the military in a Republican administration than a Democratic administration,'' said Katherine Kuzminski, director of studies at the independent Washington think tank Center for a New American Security and an expert on military recruitment. ''But I don't think that alone explains why we've seen an increase lately.''
Military enlistment was 12.5% higher in fiscal year 2024, which ran from Oct. 1, 2023 to Sept. 30, 2024, than in fiscal year 2023. There were 225,000 new recruits in the former and 200,000 in the latter, said Katie Helland, who oversees recruitment policies and programs as the Defense Department's director of Military Accession Policy, at a media roundtable in October. Those totals include both active and reserve troops in all five military branches, as well as about 4,800 Navy recruits from fiscal year 2024 who signed contracts, but could not be shipped out due to basic training limitations.