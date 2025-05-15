FACT FOCUS: Trump claims the US is the only country with birthright citizenship. It's not

As the Supreme Court prepared to hear arguments Thursday on whether to allow President Donald Trump's restrictions on birthright citizenship to take effect, he falsely claimed on Truth Social that the United States is the only country that offers such a right.
Trump signed an executive order on Jan. 20, the first day of his second term, that would deny citizenship to children who are born to people who are living in the U.S. illegally or temporarily. It has been put on nationwide holds by lower court orders.
The administration is now appealing, on an emergency basis, the authority of individual judges to issue these rulings, known as nationwide, or universal, injunctions. The constitutionality of the executive order itself is not yet before the court.
Here's a closer look at the facts.
TRUMP, discussing birthright citizenship in a Truth Social post: ''The United States of America is the only Country in the World that does this, for what reason, nobody knows.''
THE FACTS: This is not true. About 30 countries, including the U.S., offer unconditional birthright citizenship, according to the CIA World Factbook and the Library of Congress. Birthright citizenship was enshrined in the Constitution after the Civil War to ensure that formerly enslaved people would be citizens.
''The statement is pretty obviously wrong,'' said Ilya Somin, a professor of law at George Mason University who is an expert on constitutional law and migration rights. ''Many countries have birthright citizenship, though in some of them the rules are different from those in the US.''
Birthright citizenship is a principle known as jus soli or ''right of the soil.'' It bases citizenship on a person being born within a country's territory. In contrast, the principle of jus sanguinis or ''right of blood'' determines citizenship based on the citizenship of one's parents or other ancestors.