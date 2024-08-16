FACT FOCUS: Trump blends falsehoods and exaggerations at rambling N.J. news conference

Separately, the U.S. economy was growing quickly as it reopened from COVID in 2020, as Trump's term ended, and it continued to do so after Biden took office. Growth reached 5.8% in 2021, Biden's first year in the White House, as the rebound continued, faster than any year that Trump was in office. Mortgage rates were low when Trump left because of the pandemic, which caused the Federal Reserve to cut its key rate to nearly zero. Gas prices fell as the economy largely shut down and Americans cut back sharply on their driving.