FACT FOCUS: Trump blames other countries for high US drug prices. Experts say it's not their fault

President Donald Trump incorrectly placed the blame for high prescription drug prices in the U.S. on foreign nations, making the comments Monday when signing an executive order intended to lower their cost.
The order sets a 30-day deadline for drugmakers to electively lower prices in the U.S. or face new limits in the future over what the government will pay. If favorable deals are not reached, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will be tasked with developing a new rule that ties prices the U.S. pays for medications to lower prices paid by other countries.
Here's a closer look at the facts.
CLAIM: ''We were subsidizing others' healthcare, the countries where they pay a small fraction of what — for the same drug that what we pay, many, many times more for, and will no longer tolerate profiteering and price gouging from Big Pharma. But again, it was really the countries that forced Big Pharma to do things that frankly, I'm not sure they really felt comfortable doing. But they've gotten away with it, these countries. European Union has been brutal, brutal.''
THE FACTS: This is misleading. Prices for most prescription drugs — unbranded generics are the exception — are higher in the U.S. than they are in other high-income countries. But, experts say, it is in large part the way drug prices are negotiated in the U.S. that drives up costs.
''There are structural differences in the way that we price drugs in the United States and in the way that other developed, industrialized countries price drugs,'' said Mariana Socal, an associate professor of health policy and management at the Johns Hopkins University who studies the U.S. pharmaceutical market. ''And those differences really are the ones that account for these differences in price that we see at the end of the day.''
A 2024 report published by the RAND research organization found, using 2022 data, that prices in the U.S. were 2.78 times higher than those in 33 comparable countries across all drugs. Brand-name drugs represented the largest gap. The U.S. made up 62% of sales out of $989 billion of total drug spending among the countries studied, according to the report, but only 24% of volume.
According to experts, drug companies in the U.S. are generally able to price medications higher in the U.S. because the country's drug market operates as a fragmented system where companies negotiate with individual insurers or pharmacy benefit managers, commonly known as PBMs. Many countries with lower costs have one regulatory agency that negotiates prices on behalf of the entire population, a significant bargaining chip given that drug companies can't divide and conquer as they can in the U.S. If a regulator walks away, the company loses out on profits entirely — in other words, something is better than nothing.