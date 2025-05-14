FACT FOCUS: Trump blames other countries for high US drug prices. Experts say it's not their fault

According to experts, drug companies in the U.S. are generally able to price medications higher in the U.S. because the country's drug market operates as a fragmented system where companies negotiate with individual insurers or pharmacy benefit managers, commonly known as PBMs. Many countries with lower costs have one regulatory agency that negotiates prices on behalf of the entire population, a significant bargaining chip given that drug companies can't divide and conquer as they can in the U.S. If a regulator walks away, the company loses out on profits entirely — in other words, something is better than nothing.