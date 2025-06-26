FACT FOCUS: Posts misrepresent report to falsely claim nearly 400,000 Palestinians are missing

As the number of Palestinians killed in the Israel-Hamas war continues to rise, social media users are falsely claiming that a Harvard University study has determined that hundreds of thousands in the Gaza Strip are also missing.
''Israel has ‘disappeared' nearly 400,000 Palestinians in Gaza since 2023,'' reads one X post that had been shared and liked more than 35,700 times as of Thursday. ''Harvard has now confirmed what we've been screaming into a deaf world: This is a holocaust — and it's still happening.''
But Harvard did not publish the report in question. Moreover, these claims misrepresent data from the report that was intended to address an entirely unrelated topic.
Here's a closer look at the facts.
CLAIM: A Harvard University study found that nearly 400,000 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip are missing as a result of the Israel-Hamas war.
THE FACTS: Harvard published no such study. This estimate misrepresents a map included in a report by a professor at Israel's Ben Gurion University that shows the distance between new aid distribution compounds in Gaza and three main populations centers. Using spatial analysis, the report determined that these compounds are inadequate and also does not address how many people in Gaza are missing. It was published on the Harvard Dataverse, a repository managed by the university where researchers can share their work. Contributors do not need to be affiliated with Harvard and publish directly to the repository without approval from the university.
''If anyone had asked me about these numbers I would have set things straight right away,'' said the Yaakov Garb, a professor of environmental studies who authored the report. ''Instead the number was circulated and recirculated by people who had not read the report or stopped to think about it for a moment.''
The inaccurate estimate comes from a post on the blogging site Medium. In the post, the author uses a map from Garb's report showing how many people live in what are currently Gaza's three main population centers — Gaza City, central refugee camps and the Muwasi area — according to estimates from the Israeli Defense Forces, to determine how many Palestinians are allegedly unaccounted for. The author subtracts the former number — 1.85 million — from the population in Gaza before the Israel-Hamas war began — 2.227 million — for a total of 377,00 missing people.