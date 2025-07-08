FACT FOCUS: No, weather modification did not cause the deadly flash floods in Texas

As authorities search for victims of the flash floods in Texas that killed more than 100 people over the Fourth of July holiday weekend, social media users are spreading false claims that the devastation was caused by weather modification.
Many pointed to one process in particular, blaming cloud seeding performed on July 2 by a California-based company for the tragedy.
But officials say there is no evidence that the floods are the result of cloud seeding and experts agree that cloud seeding would not result in precipitation of this magnitude.
Here's a closer look at the facts.
CLAIM: A July 2 cloud seeding operation by Rainmaker Technology Corporation caused flash floods in the Texas Hill Country over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.
THE FACTS: This is false. It is not possible that cloud seeding generated the floods, according to experts, as the process can only produce limited precipitation using clouds that already exist. Forecasts predicted rain for that weekend prior to July 2 in an area that was already prone to flooding.
''The claim that cloud seeding played a role in this tragic event is complete nonsense,'' said Andrew Dessler, director of Texas A&M University's Texas Center for Extreme Weather.
Dev Niyogi, a professor at the University of Texas at Austin who studies extreme weather, said it is ''extremely unlikely'' cloud seeding played a role in the floods. He cited weather factors as the reason: ''the moisture flow coming into the area and the widespread rains the system had, as well as the forecast of very heavy rains over the wider area.''