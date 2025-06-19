Fact Focus: Israeli strikes on Iran nuclear sites pose limited radiation risks

With Israel intensifying its attacks on Iran's nuclear program, and President Donald Trump hinting the U.S. might join the effort, here is what we know about the radiation threat, and other health risks.
No elevated radiation levels detected yet
Iran enriches uranium at two key sites, Natanz and Fordo.
The Islamic Republic's leaders say their nuclear program is for the peaceful purpose of harnessing atomic energy. But highly enriched uranium — which is radioactive — is used in the manufacture of atomic weapons, and Israel is determined to prevent Iran from having them.
At Natanz, some 220 kilometers (135 miles) southeast of Tehran, uranium had been enriched to up to 60% purity — a mildly radioactive level and a short step away from weapons grade — before Israel destroyed the aboveground part of the facility, according to the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency.
Another part of the Natanz facility is below ground, and where most of its centrifuges are to protect them from airstrikes. The IAEA said Tuesday it believes that most if not all of these centrifuges were destroyed by an Israeli strike that cut off power to the site. These centrifuges had been enriching up to 5% purity, according to experts.
While radiological and chemical contamination are likely inside Natanz, radiation levels outside the complex remain normal, Rafael Grossi, chief of the IAEA, said during an urgent session of the IAEA board on June 16.
The Fordo nuclear enrichment site is buried deep below a mountain, around 100 kilometers (60 miles) southwest of Tehran, and is close to the Shiite holy city of Qom.