FACT FOCUS: Examining RFK Jr.'s claims about measles, autism and diet as head of HHS

The rise in obesity in the U.S. and other developed countries in recent decades has been well-documented and studied. Experts say there is no single explanation for the increase, but that it stems from a combination of factors, including biological and environmental contributors, an increase in available calories and a decline in physical activity. Changes in the food supply, including the development of high-calorie, cheap ultraprocessed foods have been linked to obesity, but exactly how these foods affect weight gain remains unclear.