FACT FOCUS: Examining RFK Jr.'s claims about measles, autism and diet as head of HHS

WASHINGTON — In just two months as the federal health secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has made sweeping changes to the Department of Health and Human Services — and its priorities.
He's dismissed 10,000 public health workers, met with state governors who want to restrict unhealthy foods in taxpayer-funded programs and delivered an inconsistent message on vaccines as measles outbreaks across the country have sickened hundreds. Last week, he promised to find some of the causes of rising U.S. autism rates in under six months' time.
Kennedy's followers — a contingent of health-conscious moms, Republicans loyal to President Donald Trump and others — have celebrated his ''Make America Healthy Again'' initiatives. But scientists and public health experts have expressed dismay over some of Kennedy's statements about Americans' diets, vaccines, measles and autism. Here's a look at some of those claims Kennedy has made, with additional context and facts.
Autism
KENNEDY, at a news conference Wednesday: Studies show that autism rates in the U.S. were ''1 in 10,000 when I was a kid'' compared to a recent U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study that found it to be 1 in 31. He says that is evidence of an autism epidemic in the U.S. and that, ''we know it's an environmental exposure. It has to be.''
THE FACTS: It's true that in the 20th century, only 1 in 10,000 children were diagnosed with autism —- the diagnosis was rare and given only to kids with severe problems communicating or socializing and those with unusual, repetitive behaviors. But the term became shorthand for a group of milder, related conditions known as ″autism spectrum disorders,'' and the number of kids labeled as having some form of autism began to balloon.
The term ''epidemic'' is widely used to describe surges in different health problems — like autism, obesity and gun violence, to name a few. But strictly speaking, ''epidemic'' is defined as a fast-spreading outbreak of disease, and there's not good evidence that autism meets that definition.
Health officials have largely attributed growing autism numbers to better recognition of cases, through wide screening and better diagnosis. Last week, the CDC said diagnosis rate is up to 1 in 31 children.