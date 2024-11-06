FACT FOCUS: A multimillion vote gap between 2020 and 2024 fuels false election narratives

''As we have said repeatedly, our election infrastructure has never been more secure and the election community never better prepared to deliver safe, secure, free, and fair elections for the American people,'' Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Director Jen Easterly said in a statement. ''This is what we saw yesterday in the peaceful and secure exercise of democracy. Importantly, we have no evidence of any malicious activity that had a material impact on the security or integrity of our election infrastructure.''