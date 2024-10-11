FACT FOCUS: A look at the false information around Hurricanes Helene and Milton

Historical efforts to control hurricanes have failed. For example, between the 1960s and '80s, the federal government toyed with the idea of making storms bigger in size but weaker in intensity. But tests were inconclusive and researchers realized if they made storms larger they would put more people at risk. A 1947 attempt by General Electric and the U.S. military in which dry ice was dropped by Air Force planes into the path of a hurricane in an attempt to weaken it also didn't work.