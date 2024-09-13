FACT FOCUS: A look at false claims made by Trump in California

On Friday, Trump cited numbers he said were from the ''bureau of justice statistics'' to claim crime was up. This appears to be a reference to the National Crime Victimization Survey recently released by the Justice Department, which shows that the number of times people were victims of violent crime increased by about 40% from 2020 to 2023. The report notes, however, that while the rate of violent victimizations in 2023 was higher than it was in 2020 and 2021, it was not statistically different from the rate in 2019, when Trump was president.