FACT FOCUS: A Craigslist ad is not proof of paid protesters in LA. It was posted as a prank

''We are forming a select team of THE TOUGHEST dudes in the area,'' the ad, which is no longer live, read. ''This unit will be activated only when the situation demands it — BUT YOU GET PAID EVERY WEEK NO MATTER WHAT. high-pressure, high-risk, no room for hesitation. We need individuals who do not break, panic, or fold under stress and are basically kickass dudes.'' It offered $6,500-$12,500 in compensation per week.