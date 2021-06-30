Minnesota's divided Legislature raced toward a midnight deadline on Wednesday to finalize the state's $52 billion budget and pass tax cuts for businesses and workers who received federal aid during the pandemic.

Most of the state budget has already been passed and signed by Gov. Tim Walz, but lawmakers need to push through a massive education spending package before Thursday to prevent possible impacts to school programs. Lawmakers agreed to pump $1.2 billion more into classrooms over the next four years.

The tax deal includes nearly $1 billion of relief and would provide tax breaks to businesses that received payroll loans and workers who collected unemployment. It doesn't have a deadline for passage but is a top priority for Senate Republicans.

The tax bill also includes language to establish a nine-person commission that would make recommendations to the Legislature this fall on how to divvy up $250 million in federal aid for essential workers, such as nurses and custodians who continued to go into work during the pandemic.

Ahead of final votes, workers gathered at the Capitol and called on legislators to distribute that money as quickly as possible.

"The promise of a payback is empty if workers can't get the funds they deserve, and they need it now," said Mary Turner, a registered nurse and president of the Minnesota Nurses Association.

"This is not bonus pay. Bonuses are for bankers. This is backpay. This is what's due for the workers who went above and beyond and sacrificed to keep everyone safe."

The votes on taxes and education will follow days packed with debates on various pieces of the state budget, including health and human services, state government programs and public safety.

Legislators struck a deal and passed a budget Tuesday that funds corrections and includes a handful of police accountability measures that were a priority for House Democrats.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.