Faced with geopolitics and trade war, US companies in China report record-low new investment plans

The survey, conducted between March and May and drawing from 130 member companies, came after the two countries clashed over tariffs and nontariff measures, including export controls on critical products such as rare-earth magnets and advanced computer chips. Following high-level talks in Geneva and London, U.S. and Chinese officials agreed to pull back from sky-high tariffs and restrictions on exports, but uncertainty persists as the two sides are yet to hammer out a more permanent trade deal.