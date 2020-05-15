Facebook has bought Giphy, a popular tool for creating the animated images known as GIFs that pepper conversations around the internet.
The companies did not disclose financial terms. Citing unnamed people familiar with the matter, Axios said the deal is valued around $400 million.
Facebook said in a blog post Friday that it plans to integrate Giphy into Instagram but added that Giphy will still work outside of Facebook’s properties.
The company said about half of Giphy's traffic comes from Facebook's apps — Instagram, Facebook, Messenger and WhatsApp. Giphy is also widely used on Twitter and in messaging apps.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
National
The Latest: Italy easing travel restrictions
The Latest on the coronavirus pandemic. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people. For some, especially older adults and people with…
Celebrities
Report: Bryant crash pilot had no drugs, alcohol in system
The pilot flying Kobe Bryant and seven others to a youth basketball tournament did not have alcohol or drugs in his system, and all nine sustained immediately fatal injuries when their helicopter slammed into a hillside outside Los Angeles in January, according to autopsies released Friday.
Variety
Care delays took physical, mental toll on patients
Larry Ballman anxiously watched the cancer on the right side of his face and neck spread from late March into the first weeks of April.
National
Rescinded offers, dashed dreams for Wis. college students
The Class of 2020 may as well be dubbed the Class of COVID-19.
Variety
Dark stores: Janesville Mall weathers COVID-19 shutdown
These days, when Janesville Mall General Manager Julie Cubbage walks the mall's concourse, she's alone with the echoes of her own footfalls against shining tile.