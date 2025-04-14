NEW YORK — FAA says the helicopter company whose sightseeing chopper crashed, killing six, is shutting down operations immediately (CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert erroneously reported five deaths in the crash of a sightseeing helicopter).
The Associated Press
April 14, 2025 at 1:55AM
