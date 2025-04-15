Wires

FAA grounds helicopter tour company involved in deadly NY crash after company fires worker who agreed to halt flights

FAA grounds helicopter tour company involved in deadly NY crash after company fires worker who agreed to halt flights.

The Associated Press
April 15, 2025 at 1:06AM

NEW YORK — FAA grounds helicopter tour company involved in deadly NY crash after company fires worker who agreed to halt flights.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

FAA grounds helicopter tour company involved in deadly NY crash after company fires worker who agreed to halt flights

FAA grounds helicopter tour company involved in deadly NY crash after company fires worker who agreed to halt flights.

Wires

Trump administration freezes $2.2 billion in grants to Harvard after university defies its demands over campus protests

Wires

UConn star Paige Bueckers has been taken with the No. 1 pick overall in the WNBA draft by the Dallas Wings