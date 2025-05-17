Sports

FA Cup final: Prince William at showdown between Crystal Palace and Man City

Prince William was in attendance for the FA Cup final between Crystal Palace and Manchester City at Wembley on Saturday.

The Associated Press
May 17, 2025 at 3:53PM

LONDON — Prince William was in attendance for the FA Cup final between Crystal Palace and Manchester City at Wembley on Saturday.

The future king of England is the patron of the Football Association and was on the field before kickoff.

The prince is a lifelong fan of Aston Villa, which was knocked out by Palace in the semifinals.

Palace was looking to win its first major silverware and appearing in the final for the third time in its history.

City was trying to add some shine to a disappointing season after surrendering the Premier League title to Liverpool.

This was the third year in a row that Pep Guardiola's team has reached the final, winning in 2023 and losing last year.

It was club great Kevin De Bruyne's final game at Wembley for City before he leaves as a free agent in the offseason, and fans showed their appreciation by unfurling a massive banner depicting the Belgian playmaker wearing a crown.

___

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

about the writer

about the writer

JAMES ROBSON

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Dortmund, Frankfurt clinch Champions League qualification on final day of Bundesliga

Borussia Dortmund and Eintracht Frankfurt qualified for the Champions League on the last day of the Bundesliga on Saturday, leaving Freiburg to be content reaching the Europa League.

Sports

Plapp solos to stage win and Ulissi becomes first Italian to lead Giro in 4 years

Sports

Last-place Orioles fire manager Brandon Hyde after falling 13 games under .500