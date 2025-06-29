'F1' opens with $55 million, delivering Apple its biggest big-screen hit

NEW YORK — Apple has its first box-office hit.
''F1 The Movie'' debuted with $55.6 million in North American theaters and $144 million globally over the weekend, according to studio estimates Sunday, handing the tech company easily its biggest opening yet.
Though Apple Original Films has had some notable successes in its six years in Hollywood — including the 2021 Oscar-winner ''CODA'' — its theatrical results have been decidedly mixed. Misfires like ''Argylle'' and ''Fly Me to the Moon'' and big-budget awards plays like Ridley Scott's ''Napoleon'' and Martin Scorsese's ''Killers of the Flower Moon'' have been better at driving viewers to Apple TV+ than movie theaters.
But ''F1'' was Apple's first foray into summer blockbuster territory. It won a bidding war for the project from much of the production team behind the 2022 box-office smash ''Top Gun: Maverick.'' Apple then partnered with Warner Bros. to distributed the film starring Brad Pitt, Damson Idris and Kerry Condon.
With a production budget over $200 million, ''F1'' still has several laps to go to turn a profit. But for now, ''F1'' is full speed ahead.
"The film's outstanding debut reflects both the excitement of Formula 1 and the deeply emotional and entertaining story crafted by the entire cast and creative team," said Zack Van Amburg, who heads worldwide video for Apple with Jamie Erlicht. "Their dedication and innovation have fueled an unforgettable cinematic experience.''
Car racing movies have often struggled in theaters; crash-and-burn cases include Ron Howard's ''Rush'' (2013) and Michael Mann's ''Ferrari'' (2023). But ''F1'' built off the Formula 1 fandom stirred up by the popular series ''Formula 1: Drive to Survive.'' And it leaned on ''Top Gun: Maverick'' director Joseph Kosinski and producer Jerry Bruckheimer to deliver another adult-oriented action thrill ride.
As in ''Top Gun: Maverick,'' the filmmakers sought an adrenaline rush by placing IMAX cameras inside the cockpit in ''F1.'' IMAX and large-format screens accounted for 55% of in its ticket sales. IMAX, whose screens are much sought-after in the summer, has carved out a three-week run for the movie.