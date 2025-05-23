F1 hopes extra pit stops bring more excitement in the glamorous but dull Monaco Grand Prix

The Monaco Grand Prix may be ''the jewel in Formula 1's crown'' but the race itself is rarely must-see TV. Sometimes, it's downright dull.
F1 and its governing body, the FIA, hope a rule change for Sunday's race will change that. Drivers will be forced to change tires at least twice in the hope that more pit stop strategy could shake up an event where Saturday qualifying — and the resulting grid position — is often more important than race day.
''I guess it can go both ways," champion Max Verstappen said Thursday. "It can be quite straightforward, or it can go completely crazy because of safety cars coming into play or not making the right calls. I think it will spice it up probably a bit more.''
The change is designed to stop a repeat of last year, when a first-lap crash brought out the red flag, allowing everyone to make their one mandatory tire change.
With overtaking all but impossible on the twisty Monaco streets, the rest of the race was a procession. Home driver Charles Leclerc took the win for Ferrari and all of the top 10 finished in grid order.
How Sunday's race shakes out could depend on whether teams get creative with their strategies.
''Normally, with one stop, once you have a good pit stop and everything is fine, then you drive to the end and just stay focused and not hit the barrier," Verstappen said. "But maybe with a two-stop it can create something different, people gambling, guessing when the right time is to box.''
McLaren's Monaco pedigree