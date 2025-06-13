F1 champion Max Verstappen defiant despite looming suspension threat at Canadian Grand Prix

Max Verstappen arrived at the Canadian Grand Prix a single point away from a one-race suspension following his collision with George Russell at the Spanish Grand Prix.
The four-time reigning Formula 1 champion is adamant he will not change his driving style despite the warning hanging over him to be on his best behavior. His collision earned him three penalty points.
''I will always race hard," the Dutchman said in Montreal.
Verstappen has a total of 11 penalty points over a rolling 12-month period, which puts him one point shy of the one-race ban. He will be in the clear after the Austrian Grand Prix at the end of the month when two points will drop off. Until then, he races in danger of suspension.
Since the penalty system was introduced in 2014, only one driver has been suspended for reaching the 12-point limit — Kevin Magnussen, who missed last year's Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
In 2012, Romain Grosjean was suspended one race for causing a multi-car pile-up at the start of the Belgian GP. At the time, he was the first driver banned for a race since Michael Schumacher in 1994.
Verstappen is not concerned about becoming the third driver suspended and remained defiant he won't change his approach.
''I cannot just back out of everything,'' Verstappen said. ''I'm just going to race like I always do. I trust myself.''