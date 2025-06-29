F1 champ Max Verstappen says his 'mentality doesn't change' after a big blow to his title defense

After days of speculation he might leave Red Bull for Mercedes, Max Verstappen got a closer look at a Mercedes car than he wanted.
The defending Formula 1 champion's Austrian Grand Prix lasted less than half a lap as he was knocked out of the race by Mercedes driver and potential future teammate Kimi Antonelli.
''I think we try to do our best always. My mentality doesn't change. We have won a lot in the past. Sometimes you have to accept that you are not winning, and we just try to do the best we can," Verstappen told British broadcaster Sky Sports.
Asked about what the incident meant for his title defense, he said: ''Hopefully then maybe people will not mention it too much any more.''
It followed an eventful week for the four-time champion, who blamed a lack of grip for being off the pace in qualifying and seventh on the grid. Antonelli's teammate George Russell had suggested Thursday Verstappen may be holding talks with Mercedes on a possible future move.
Verstappen remains third in the standings but is 61 points off leader Oscar Piastri.
In past years, Verstappen and Red Bull have produced some of their best performances at the team's home race. It attracts thousands of orange-clad Dutch fans and Verstappen has won at the Red Bull Ring five times.
It was a rare mistake in an otherwise impressive season for 18-year-old Antonelli.