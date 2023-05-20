LONDON — An F-18 fighter jet crashed at an airbase in the Spanish city of Zaragoza but the pilot ejected successfully, the Spanish defense ministry said Saturday.
The aircraft landed within the perimeter of the base, the defense ministry said on Twitter.
The base, which lies about 10 miles (16 kilometers) outside the city, belongs to the Spanish Air and Space Force.
Videos posted on social media showed a plane in flames falling towards the ground.
The pilot was already in hospital and his life was not in danger, the air force said.
