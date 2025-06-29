Ezequiel Ponce, Jonathan Bond lead Dynamo past St. Louis City 1-0

Bond needed just one save to post his sixth clean sheet of the season for the Dynamo (6-9-5), who beat St. Louis City (3-11-6) for the first time in five regular-season matchups. The two clubs played to a scoreless draw in Houston last season and tied 1-1 there in 2023 — when St. Louis City won the Western Conference regular-season title as an expansion team.(backslash)