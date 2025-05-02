Profits for American oil giants like Exxon Mobil and Chevron fade in tandem with oil demand

Exxon Mobil's first quarter profit slumped to the lowest level in years, stung by weaker crude prices and higher costs.
The oil and gas giant earned $7.71 billion, or $1.76 per share, for the three months ended March 31. It earned $8.22 billion, or $2.06 per share, in the year-ago period.
The results topped Wall Street expectations, but Exxon does not adjust its reported results based on one-time events such as asset sales. Analysts polled by Zacks Investment Research expected earnings of $1.74 per share.
Revenue totaled $83.13 billion, which fell short of the $84.15 billion that analysts were calling for.
Chevron also reported its lowest first-quarter profits in years, with per-share adjusted profit falling to $2.18 per share on revenue of $47.61 billion. Similar to Exxon, Chevron does not adjust its reported results based on one-time events such as asset sales. Analysts predicted earnings of $2.15 per share on revenue of $48.66 billion.
The last time first-quarter profits were this low for Exxon was in 2022 and for Chevron, in 2021.
This week, a barrel of U.S. benchmark crude fell below $60, a level at which many producers can no longer turn a profit.
''In this uncertain market, our shareholders can be confident in knowing that we're built for this,'' Chairman and CEO Darren Woods said in a statement Friday. ''The work we've done to transform our company over the past eight years positions us to excel in any environment.''