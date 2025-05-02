NEW YORK — Exxon Mobil first quarter profit slumps to the lowest level in years as energy prices fade on expected global slowdown.
Exxon Mobil first quarter profit slumps to the lowest level in years as energy prices fade on expected global slowdown
Exxon Mobil first quarter profit slumps to the lowest level in years as energy prices fade on expected global slowdown.
The Associated Press
May 2, 2025 at 10:52AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Exxon Mobil first quarter profit slumps to the lowest level in years as energy prices fade on expected global slowdown
Exxon Mobil first quarter profit slumps to the lowest level in years as energy prices fade on expected global slowdown.