KINSHASA, Congo — At least 20 people have been killed and others abducted by extremists in eastern Congo's North Kivu province, a civil society group said Thursday.

The Allied Democratic Forces — believed to be linked with the Islamic State group — attacked civilians in Samboko village in Beni territory on Wednesday, Mamove civil society organization president Kinos Katuho told The Associated Press.

Congo's army deployed to the area and freed two of the hostages after a battle with the rebels, he said.

Conflict has been simmering for decades in eastern Congo where more than 120 armed groups are fighting, most for land and control of mines with valuable minerals, while others are trying to protect their communities.

Since April last year, ADF attacks have killed at least 370 civilians and abducted hundreds, including several children, according to the United Nations.

The group, which originally operated in North Kivu province, has spread to neighboring Ituri, where more then 144,000 people were displaced between January and February, according to the UN. Efforts by Congo's army and Ugandan forces to push them back have yielded little results. Earlier this month more than 30 people were killed in a string of attacks by the group between Ituri's Irumu and Mambasa territories.

Survivors of Wednesday's attack said they saw bodies in the bush.

''I was hiding when I saw (them),'' said Guillaume Kibisio, 32, urging Congo's army and a regional military force to do more to secure the area. "The enemy is looting and kidnapping,'' he said.